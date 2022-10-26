Study:  E-Cigs Can Increase Your Risk of Cardiac Arrest

The chemicals found, specifically, in menthol-flavored devices can cause heart arrhythmias in mice. Arrhythmias can cause the heart to beat irregularly; and, if left untreated, can lead to cardiac arrest.

E-cigarettes can trigger this condition because a person’s heart slows during the puff, and speeds up after.

“The use of e-cigarettes could interfere with normal heart rhythms – something we did not know before,” Aruni Bhatnagar said.

Take in a little more, here: (The Sun)