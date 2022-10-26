Study: E-Cigs Can Increase Your Risk of Cardiac Arrest
October 26, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Vaping could be as dangerous for your heart as smoking regular cigarettes, a University of Louisville study indicates.
The chemicals found, specifically, in menthol-flavored devices can cause heart arrhythmias in mice. Arrhythmias can cause the heart to beat irregularly; and, if left untreated, can lead to cardiac arrest.
E-cigarettes can trigger this condition because a person’s heart slows during the puff, and speeds up after.
“The use of e-cigarettes could interfere with normal heart rhythms – something we did not know before,” Aruni Bhatnagar said.
Take in a little more, here: (The Sun)
