98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Study:  E-Cigs Can Increase Your Risk of Cardiac Arrest

October 26, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Share
Study:  E-Cigs Can Increase Your Risk of Cardiac Arrest

Vaping could be as dangerous for your heart as smoking regular cigarettes, a University of Louisville study indicates.

The chemicals found, specifically, in menthol-flavored devices can cause heart arrhythmias in mice.  Arrhythmias can cause the heart to beat irregularly; and, if left untreated, can lead to cardiac arrest.

E-cigarettes can trigger this condition because a person’s heart slows during the puff, and speeds up after.

The use of e-cigarettes could interfere with normal heart rhythms – something we did not know before,” Aruni Bhatnagar said.

Take in a little more, here:  (The Sun)

 

More about:
#CardiacArrest
#E-Cigs
#HeartArrhythmia
#HeartAttack
#TheSun
#UniversityofLouisville
Vaping

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts