Study: Countries which Require TB Shots Report Fewer Coronavirus Deaths
Woman receiving an injection in her arm
Countries which require residents to vaccinate against tuberculosis have reported few coronavirus-related deaths than countries that don’t, according to the medRXiv study. Published Thursday, has determined a correlation between the bacillus Calmette-Guerin vaccine, which is used to prevent TB, and improved resistance to the coronavirus.
Lead author Gonzalo Otazu says he began the study when he noticed Japan has reported significantly less deaths than other countries. TB shots are mandatory in Japan. The results of the study have already prompted at least six countries to begin trials of the BCG vaccine in an attempt to determine whether it protects people from contracting the virus, according to medRXiv.