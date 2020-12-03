Study: A Badly Wrapped Gift Will Be More Appreciated
Researchers at the University of Nevada found that if you wrap a present too neatly, it inflates the expectations of what’s inside – while on the other hand, a sloppy wrapping job actually helps the gift go over better. Marketing professor and study researcher Jessica Rixom said the research found when gifts are wrapped neatly, and given to a friend, it raises the expectations of the gift inside, resulting in our friends liking the gift less. But with sloppy wrapping, our friends set their expectations lower and will actually like the gift more. That’s great because I stink at gift wrapping!