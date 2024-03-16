98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Student Still Missing – Over a Week after He Was Kicked Out of Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar

March 16, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Share
Student Still Missing – Over a Week after He Was Kicked Out of Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar
Luke Bryan’s Nashville bar and venue, 32 Bridge, 300 block of Broadway – Maura Myles Image

Investigators now try to re-trace the staggering steps of a college student, after he was asked to leave Luke Bryan‘s Nashville bar, just over a week ago.  Riley Strain is still missing, since he was sent away from the gathering with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers from University of Missouri.

Strain, who’s 22, was last seen – and caught on outdoor surveillance camera – Friday, March 8th, just before 10 p.m.  He appeared intoxicated, as he struggled to walk away from 32 Bridge, on the 300 block of Broadway, and turned in the direction of the Cumberland River, rather than toward his hotel.

Public park along Cumberland River in Nashville TN – Maura Myles Image

The last ping from his cell phone was tagged at the public park, along the riverbank.  That’s near two homeless encampments, where campers told Nashville police they had seen Strain, because they noticed his unusual shirt.  NPD now responds to dozens of tips – but can always use more information – every clue could be helpful.

Bryan (who’s bar is owned by TC Entertainment Group) has been asking for help and information on his social media platforms.  Now, Lamar Advertising has posted billboards around the city to try to trigger memory of folks who may have seen Strain, and may have helpful information.

Strain’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of their search.

(See Strain’s photo and description, here, from local station WKRN2)

More about:
#32BridgeFood+Drink
#GoFundMe
#LamarAdvertising
#LukeBryan
#MissingStudent
#NashvillePD
#RileyStrain
#TCEntertainmentGroup
#WKRN2

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...

Recent Posts