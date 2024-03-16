Student Still Missing – Over a Week after He Was Kicked Out of Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar

Investigators now try to re-trace the staggering steps of a college student, after he was asked to leave Luke Bryan‘s Nashville bar, just over a week ago. Riley Strain is still missing, since he was sent away from the gathering with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers from University of Missouri.

Strain, who’s 22, was last seen – and caught on outdoor surveillance camera – Friday, March 8th, just before 10 p.m. He appeared intoxicated, as he struggled to walk away from 32 Bridge, on the 300 block of Broadway, and turned in the direction of the Cumberland River, rather than toward his hotel.

The last ping from his cell phone was tagged at the public park, along the riverbank. That’s near two homeless encampments, where campers told Nashville police they had seen Strain, because they noticed his unusual shirt. NPD now responds to dozens of tips – but can always use more information – every clue could be helpful.

Bryan (who’s bar is owned by TC Entertainment Group) has been asking for help and information on his social media platforms. Now, Lamar Advertising has posted billboards around the city to try to trigger memory of folks who may have seen Strain, and may have helpful information.

Strain’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of their search.

(See Strain’s photo and description, here, from local station WKRN2)