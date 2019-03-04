STUCK IN SNOW FIVE DAYS, MAN LIVES ON TACO BELL SAUCE PACKETS

A man whose car was stranded in central Oregon snow for five days survived by eating Taco Bell taco sauce packets. A snowmobiler found Jeremy Taylor, 36, of Sunriver, on Friday. Taylor, an avid outdoorsman, and his dog, Ally, became stuck in deep snow on a U.S. Forest Service road last Monday. He said he had slept in his car and when he awoke Monday, more snow had fallen. He attempted to hike out, but the snow was too deep, so Taylor and Ally returned to his car. He started his car periodically for warmth, and he said he ate three Taco Bell fire sauce packets during the ordeal. Taylor and his dog were both in good health when found, but were very hungry.