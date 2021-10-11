Strong Storms Coming!

Wind, hail and tornadoes could move through the Chicago area Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service advised. The first round of storms was expected to move through the area between 1 and 4 p.m., with a second round from 4 to 8 p.m.
Some “mini-supercell” storms could bring funnel clouds and even brief tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.
According to the NWS, winds up to 60 mph are expected as storms are likely to begin with rain in the early afternoon and intensify throughout the day. Weather officials told residents to make sure they have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, such as phone alerts and a weather radio. The updated advice comes as many residents in the western suburbs of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Willow Springs were concerned about not hearing tornado sirens before a major tornado in June. “The main timing for any severe weather to occur would be from the mid-afternoon through the early evening,” the weather service wrote in its advisory.