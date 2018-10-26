Stressed Out People Have Smaller Brains

You know stress is bad for your health, but a new study reveals it might also be bad for your brain. UT Health San Antonio researchers looked at over 2,200 adults participating in another study, with an average age of 48. They found participants with the highest levels of the stress hormone cortisol had lower brain volume and cognitive functions than people with lower levels of the hormone. Though the study did not follow people to see if anyone went on to develop dementia, these effects could be a precursor to cognitive decline later in life. Study co-author Dr. Sudha Seshadri adds, “The fact that in this range, having a higher cortisol level was associated with the changes in brain function this early in life was both alarming and an opportunity. There’s one more strand that one can work on to reduce the public health impact of dementia. I cannot tell you for sure that lowering cortisol is going to necessarily result in benefits, but it’s a first step.” Here’s the complete story from Time.