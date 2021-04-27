      Weather Alert

You start to feel stressed if you are just seven minutes late!

Apr 27, 2021 @ 2:05pm

The average adult starts to feel stressed if they are just seven minutes late for a social event or meeting. A survey of 2,000 adults believe “early is on time,” with one quarter admitting they are “obsessed” with time keeping. In the survey, anything past eight minutes is classified as “late,” and 67 percent plan ahead to ensure they are never running behind schedule. 46 percent swear by being early, with a quarter believing no amount of time is acceptable to be late.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: 8 Traits Chronic Cheaters Share - Which You Might Not Guess
Win a Pair of Tickets to Luke Bryan! 
Seven Construction Projects This Summer
Tim McGraw Fans Flip Out Over New Photo with a Fish
Emergency Repairs on Outbound I-55 at Joliet Road