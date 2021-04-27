You start to feel stressed if you are just seven minutes late!
The average adult starts to feel stressed if they are just seven minutes late for a social event or meeting. A survey of 2,000 adults believe “early is on time,” with one quarter admitting they are “obsessed” with time keeping. In the survey, anything past eight minutes is classified as “late,” and 67 percent plan ahead to ensure they are never running behind schedule. 46 percent swear by being early, with a quarter believing no amount of time is acceptable to be late.