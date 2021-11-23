Street Closures for Light Up the Holidays Parade Friday, November 26, 2021

The City of Joliet would like to make residents and visitors aware that on Friday, November 26, 2021, the following street closures will occur due to the Light Up the Holidays Parade.
Beginning at 3:00 p.m., Chicago Street will be closed from Jackson Street to Jefferson Street as well as the parade staging areas on Crowley, Benton and Webster.
Also, at 3:00 p.m., Van Buren Plaza and the Library parking lots will be closed.
By 4:00 p.m., Scott Street from Jefferson Street to Cass Street will go down to one lane.
The tree lighting will be at 5:15 p.m. and the parade will start at 5:30. The streets will reopen when the parade has ended and been cleared.