“STRANGER THINGS”: The Parking Lot Experience
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 06: Displays and signage is seen during Netflix's "Stranger Things" For Your Consideration event at Netflix FYSee Space on June 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For Netflix)
Do you like the TV show “Stranger Things”? Do you like parking lots? Now these two great tastes have been combined into one place: “Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience” debuted in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. It’s a drive-thru live entertainment show that will run through next Spring 2021. The event features an hour-long performance transporting guests to 1985 Hawkins, Indiana, where you can watch the events from the TV show play out from the safety of your own car. Here’s what happens:
– Guests in the vehicles are guided to a parking lot revamped as the Starcourt Mall. Before you park, you can go through a drive-thru and order food from the Starcourt Food Court.
– Once you’re parked, an actor playing the science teacher plays ’80s tunes and runs a trivia game.
– Eventually, the show gets underway and motorists start listening to the show on their FM radio. You are instructed to drive into the mall parking structure, where performers act out key moments from the three seasons of Stranger Things, including the Russian labs and Upside Down. The performers interact with you from outside the car. Guests cannot exit their vehicles or lower their windows at any time; the entire show is heard on your car radio. Cars are guided up and down the levels of the parking garage for the various performances. At the end, you’re directed to the drive-thru souvenir shop.
– Sorry, folks, tickets – $59 for two people – are currently sold out until early February.