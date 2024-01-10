‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Has Officially Gone Into Production

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 31: Television series logo “Stranger Things” is displayed during the ‘Paris Games Week’ on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France. ‘Paris Games Week’ is an international trade fair for video games to be held from October 31 to November 5, 2017. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Netflix has confirmed that production is underway on season five of ‘Stranger Things’.

The announcement was made on Netflix’s X (formerly Twitter) page, saying, “THIS IS A CODE RED STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!!” alongside a black and white photo of the returning cast.

Neither the ‘Stranger Things’ writers nor Netflix have confirmed a premiere date, though fans should not expect new episodes to arrive any earlier than 2025.

