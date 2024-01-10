‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Has Officially Gone Into Production
January 9, 2024 6:05PM CST
Netflix has confirmed that production is underway on season five of ‘Stranger Things’.
The announcement was made on Netflix’s X (formerly Twitter) page, saying, “THIS IS A CODE RED STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!!” alongside a black and white photo of the returning cast.
Neither the ‘Stranger Things’ writers nor Netflix have confirmed a premiere date, though fans should not expect new episodes to arrive any earlier than 2025.
Who is your favorite character on the show?