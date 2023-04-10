‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series In The Works At Netflix

Netflix has just green-lit a brand-new animated ‘Stranger Things’ series.

Show creators The Duffer Brothers released a statement saying, “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

The new series will follow Season 5 of the main show, which is expected to arrive sometime later in 2024.

I’m excited to see how this turns out, are you?