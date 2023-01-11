Strait, Stapleton and Little Big Town!

George Strait might have some new music to share when he returns to the road for a few stadium dates this spring. He recently told Cowboys & Indians magazine, “I like making records and plan on doing another one soon. I’m narrowing down my song choices now . . . There is no specific message or mood that I’ll be shooting for. I just want to put together a bunch of good songs that stand out individually.”

George will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town on his upcoming stadium tour which opens on May 6th in Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium. They’ll stop in Columbus, Milwaukee, Seattle, Denver, and Nashville before wrapping up in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium on August 5th.

