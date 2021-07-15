Weather Alert
Local News
Stormy Couple Of Days
Jul 15, 2021 @ 5:28am
From staff meteorologist Rick DiMaio:
Thursday
: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. High near 80. (Rainfall up 1 to 1.5″)
Thursday Night
: Showers and a few t-storms re-developing. Low around 67. (Rainfall up 1″)
Friday
: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. (Rainfall 1 to 1.5″)
Friday Night
: Rain ending….. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday
: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
.
Sunday
: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday
: Sunny, with a high near 85.
.
Tuesday
: Sunny, with a high near 87.
