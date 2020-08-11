67,446 ComEd Customers Still Without Power In Will County
From WGN-TV: Cleanup is underway after storms hit the Chicago area. High winds and hard rain swept through the region yesterday, ripping off roofs, knocking down trees and causing widespread power outages. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 40 to 70 miles per hour. The service also issued multiple tornado warnings. Firefighters responded to several fires caused by fallen power lines. No injuries were reported. And, dozens of flights were canceled at O’Hare and Midway airports.
As of 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, about 67,446 ComEd customers in WILL COUNTY do not have electricity, according to the company’s outage map. There were at least 590 power outages across the county during the storm, affecting 26 percent of all customers in the county, according to the company.