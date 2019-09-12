Storm Clouds Forming over Aurora!
Photo by Maura Myles
Maura Myles snapped this photo at 31 and 88 not far from Mooseheart of the storm moving from Sandwich East to Aurora! Keep your eyes on the sky and your ears listening for the warnings. The Nationial Weather Service has issued this statement.
"Significant Thunderstorm Risk...with an associated:
Elevated damaging wind risk...up to 60 mph.
Limited hail risk...up to quarter sized.
Limited Tornado risk. Elevated Flooding Risk.
Limited Excessive heat Risk south of I-80. High Swim Risk"