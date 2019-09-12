      Weather Alert

Storm Clouds Forming over Aurora!

Sep 12, 2019 @ 4:36pm
Photo by Maura Myles

Maura Myles snapped this photo at 31 and 88 not far from Mooseheart of the storm moving from Sandwich East to Aurora! Keep your eyes on the sky and your ears listening for the warnings. The Nationial Weather Service has issued this statement.

"Significant Thunderstorm Risk...with an associated: 
Elevated damaging wind risk...up to 60 mph. 
Limited hail risk...up to quarter sized. 
Limited Tornado risk. Elevated Flooding Risk. 
Limited Excessive heat Risk south of I-80. High Swim Risk"
Popular Posts
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning
Toby Keith Freedom & Dignity Festival Cancelled
WCCQ On Demand
Headed Down the Old Town Road Toward a Huge Lawsuit?
Taylor Swift's Cat Makes the World's Wealthiest Animals List