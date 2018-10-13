Store Owner Threatens Pepsi Over This

A Grocery Store Pledges to Stop Selling NFL-Branded Pepsi Sodas ‘As Long As the Athletes Are Allowed to Bow Down and Disrespect the Flag’

A store in Alabama is taking a stance against the NFL and players who do not stand for the national anthem.

The store owner took to Facebook to say that he will not sell NFL branded Pepsi cans in his store, he will however sell Pepsi without the NFL logo.

He wrote, I will not bow down in order to make a dollar as long as the athletes are allowed to bow down and disrespect the flag and country that I love.

The store owner has also stopped selling Gatorade that has the NFL logo.

Pepsi has not received much backlash for their NFL sponsorship. In 2011 PepsiCo and the NFL renewed their 10-year deal with Pepsi paying $90 million for the right to be the leagues sponsor.

While it is his right to sell and not sell certain products in his store, are we going too far as a society mixing business and politics?