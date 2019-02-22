Stop Wasting Food By Understanding Expiration Dates
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 7:15 AM

Lots of good food gets tossed in the trash because many Americans aren’t really sure what all those dates stamped on the packages actually mean. In fact, the US Department of Agriculture reveals 31% goes to waste.
Publishing new survey results in the journal Waste Management, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future found that 37% of participants will dump an item as soon as it reaches the printed date.
But terms like “best by, “use by,” and “sell by” don’t mean the food becomes dangerous for consumption. They’re not even federally mandated. Until a standard is created, it’s still best to do a sniff test or visual inspection, says Mental Floss.Stop Wasting Food By Understanding Expiration Dates
Lots of good food gets tossed in the trash because many Americans aren’t really sure what all those dates stamped on the packages actually mean. In fact, the US Department of Agriculture reveals 31% goes to waste.
Publishing new survey results in the journal Waste Management, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future found that 37% of participants will dump an item as soon as it reaches the printed date.
But terms like “best by, “use by,” and “sell by” don’t mean the food becomes dangerous for consumption. They’re not even federally mandated. Until a standard is created, it’s still best to do a sniff test or visual inspection, says Mental Floss. Here’s the complete story from Mental Floss

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot album Country Rundown February 21, 2019 Miranda Lambert’s New Husband’s Fame Causes Problems at Work 5 Best, 5 Worst Oscar ‘Best Picture’ Winners “Heroes Discount” Available At Outback Steakhouse Here’s How To Lose Extra Weight And Keep It Off For Good
Comments