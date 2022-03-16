Stop NorthPoint to Return to Court on June 9th

Stop NorthPoint LLC was in Will County court on Tuesday morning with their third amended complaint looking to stop the Compass Global Logistics Hub from moving forward. The industrial park concept has grown from just over 1,000 to 2,300 acres with some kind of closed loop for access to and from the facility. Stop NorthPoint contends that the project will negatively impact the quality of life for Will County residents, disrupt the environment of the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and harm the sanctity of the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. NorthPoint and the City of Joliet asked the court for more time to properly prepare their motions to dismiss this amended complaint. Judge Theodore Jarz granted that request and asked all parties involved to return to court on June 9th.