Stop NorthPoint LLC Files Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Joliet From Moving Forward with Project 11 24 2020
Another wrinkle in the ongoing NorthPoint saga. Attorneys for Stop NorthPoint LLC announced on Tuesday that the group is seeking a temporary restraining order in an effort to prevent the City of Joliet from moving forward with the NorthPoint annexation hearings. It was on November 19th that the city of Joliet announced they would be repealing the April 17th vote that approved the annexation of 1,300 acres for the future Compass Business Park proposed by NorthPoint Development. Upon announcing their repeal the city also announced a new plan commission and zoning board of appeals meetings on December 3rd and 10th respectively. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on the developing story.
The next hearing on these matters is tentatively set for December 2 via Zoom at 9:30 am.