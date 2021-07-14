      Weather Alert

Stop NorthPoint Lawsuit Dismissed

Jul 14, 2021 @ 11:14am

A Will County Judge has dismissed a lawsuit aimed at stopping the controversial Compass Business Park, otherwise known as the NorthPoint Project.

In December, the Joliet City Council approved the annexation of more than 13-hundred acres of land for the development of a logistics park. Stop NorthPoint has made the argument that the plans would be detrimental to the nearby Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and would be a public nuisance.

Will County Judge Theodore Jarz dismissed the lawsuit, saying the project was NOT a public nuisance. Lawyer for the Stop NorthPoint group, Bob Fioretti, told WJOL’s Scott Slocum that the judge’s ruling surprised him and he stands by his argument that NorthPoint will be a public nuisance.

While Judge Janz dismissed the Stop NorthPoint lawsuit, Fioretti says future options include a motion to reconsider; amending the complaint; appealing the ruling; and even contacting the governor’s office.

