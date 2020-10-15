Stop NorthPoint Files Lawsuit Against Joliet and NorthPoint Development
Stop NorthPoint LLC has announced that they have filed a lawsuit against the city of Joliet and NorthPoint Development. The lawsuit asks a judge to permanently halt Joliet and NorthPoint from developing the Compass Business Park, a planned 1,200 acre logistics park on the southern end of the city. The village of Elwood is also currently in litigation against the city and recently stopped an annexation vote of 355 acres of land after a Will County Judge ruled that the city plan commission failed to follow proper protocol or procedures during their pre-annexation committee. Attorney’s Bob Fioretti, Richard Linden and Peter Bustamante are representing StopNorth Point in their lawsuit against the city.