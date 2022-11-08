‘Stop Licking Toads’ – This Actually Has to Be Said to Park Visitors
November 8, 2022 11:00AM CST
reptile and amphibian in front of white background
National Park Service Urges Visitors to Stop Licking Toads
The National Park Service is asking park visitors to stop licking toads to get high.
The Sonoran desert toad is about 7 inches long, has a low-pitched ribbit… and can get you high.
The amphibian, which is typically found in the American Southwest, secretes a powerful hallucinogenic toxin known as bufotenin. And Bufotenin can produce a euphoric sensation, with strong auditory hallucinations.
The NPS issued a warning on their Facebook page: “As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking.”
Hop over here, for more: (newser)
More about: