‘Stop Licking Toads’ – This Actually Has to Be Said to Park Visitors

The National Park Service is asking park visitors to stop licking toads to get high.

The Sonoran desert toad is about 7 inches long, has a low-pitched ribbit… and can get you high.

The amphibian, which is typically found in the American Southwest, secretes a powerful hallucinogenic toxin known as bufotenin. And Bufotenin can produce a euphoric sensation, with strong auditory hallucinations.

The NPS issued a warning on their Facebook page: “As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking.”

