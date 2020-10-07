Stone Temple Pilots announce full ‘Purple’ livestream performance
Credit: Michelle ShiersOver the summer, Stone Temple Pilots performed their 1992 debut album Core in full during a livestream concert. Now, they’re moving on to the next record in their discography.
On October 16, STP will host another livestream, during which they’ll be performing their 1994 sophomore effort Purple in its entirety. For ticket info, visit Watch.StoneTemplePilots.com.
Purple built on the huge success of Core by debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. It also spawned the singles “Vasoline,” “Interstate Love Song” and “Big Empty.”
Stone Temple Pilots released their latest album, the acoustic-driven Perdida, this past February. It’s the group’s second record featuring new lead vocalist Jeff Gutt.
By Josh Johnson
