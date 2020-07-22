Stone Temple Pilots announce ‘Core’ livestream performance
Credit: Michelle ShiersStone Temple Pilots will perform their hit debut album Core in its entirety during an upcoming livestream.
The online event will air Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET via the streaming platform Nugs.tv. Tickets to watch, which cost $9.99, are available for purchase now.
Released in 1992, Core put STP on the map with singles including “Plush,” “Creep” and “Sex Type Thing.” The album’s since been certified eight-times platinum.
Leading up to the Core livestream, STP has uploaded a pair of archival shows to Nugs.tv, including an August 2011 show in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, which featured original frontman Scott Weiland on vocals, and a June 2019 performance in London, featuring new vocalist Jeff Gutt.
Stone Temple Pilots released their latest album, the acoustic-driven Perdida, this past February.
By Josh Johnson
