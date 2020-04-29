Sting to perform at space-themed virtual concert presented by the National Air and Space Museum tomorrow
Courtesy of Smithsonian National Air and Space MuseumOn Thursday, Sting will perform during the finale of a virtual concert called “Space Songs: Through the Distance” that will be presented by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. The event will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the institution’s YouTube channel.
The show’s lineup also includes Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, Lukas Nelson, Grace Potter and Best Coast singer Bethany Cosentino, among others.
According to a statement, the artists will be performing tunes about outer space and isolation in order to “celebrate how extreme situations can bring out the very best in us all and why there’s no challenge we can’t face together.”
While Sting hasn’t announced what song he’ll be playing, we wouldn’t be surprised if The Police‘s “Walking on the Moon” is in the running.
The concert will be hosted by former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage.