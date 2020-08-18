Sting featured in new documentary about famed trumpet player and A&M Records co-founder Herb Alpert
Courtesy of AbramoramaSting is among the celebrities who are featured in a new documentary about famous trumpet player and record-label mogul Herb Alpert, Herb Alpert Is…. It’ll world premiere on October 1 via a Facebook Live event.
As part of the premiere, Alpert and director John Scheinfeld will participate in an online Q&A. Then on October, 2, Herb Alpert Is… will get a nationwide virtual cinema release and a global on-demand debut via Amazon, iTunes and other digital platforms. The movie will also be released on Blu-Ray and DVD at Amazon.com.
The film profiles Alpert’s career as the leader of the pop instrumental group Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass throughout the 1960s, and as co-founder — with Jerry Moss — of the A&M Records label, which was launched in 1962.
Sting’s connection to Alpert is that he and The Police were signed to A&M records, as were Joe Cocker, Procol Harum,Captain & Tennille, Sergio Mendes, Supertramp, Bryan Adams, Burt Bacharach, The Carpenters, Janet Jackson, Cat Stevens, Peter Frampton, Carole King, Styx, Soundgarden and Sheryl Crow.
The film also will look at Alpert’s work as a visual artist and philanthropist.
Besides Sting, other notable music figures appearing in Herb Alpert Is… include The Carpenters’ Richard Carpenter, Mendes, Bacharach, songwriter Paul Williams, and producers Quincy Jones and Lou Adler.
Scheinfeld says of Alpert, “Herb is a true artist who did things the right way, achieved success on his own terms, and brought much joy to the world in the process. I wanted to make a documentary that would reflect this.”
Visit HerbertAlpertIs.com for more info.
By Matt Friedlander
