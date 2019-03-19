“Still the One,” part two? Shania Twain sets her sights on a return to Vegas

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory AliveShania Twain’s dropping some strong hints that she’s headed back to Las Vegas.

We know the Canadian country/pop superstar’s been spending some time there recently: She recently took in Gwen Stefani’s show at Planet Hollywood, and this past weekend, she presented Lionel Richie with an award at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“He’s my buddy, my pal, he’s a lifesaver and a really wonderful friend,” she said of Lionel Saturday at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala. “I’m happy to be here for him.”

“I have a personal interest in the cause,” she added. “My grandmother had Alzheimer’s. It’s a very devastating disease and we just need more awareness.”

Earlier, on the event’s purple carpet, she alluded to her potential return by teasing, “I will be singing somewhere. I wonder where that is going to be.”

She also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal more about her trip to see Blake Shelton’s significant other’s show.

“I was checking out that room,” Shania explained. “I was checking out what Gwen was doing in there. I loved the indoor-amphitheater, party vibe. Gwen was just amazing. She inspired me.”

Shania’s Still the One residency started in 2012 and ran at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two years. Her NOW Tour just wrapped this past December.

Shania told the Review-Journal to expect an announcement in June.

