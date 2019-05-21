Still “Here for a Good Time”: George Strait adds second show in Kansas City

MCA NashvilleFor someone who’s officially retired from touring, George Strait continues to work plenty these days.

In fact, demand to see the Country Music Hall of Famer in Kansas City, Missouri next year is so great, he’s adding another show. The second concert at Sprint Center will be Sunday, January 26, following his previously-announced Saturday set. Tickets for the new date go on sale Friday, May 31.

Still to come this year for King George: stops in Columbus, Ohio; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Fort Worth, Texas; along with his continuing series of shows at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans are sure to hear his latest hit, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” which is currently in country’s top twenty.

