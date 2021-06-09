UPDATE: Stiletto Crocs Are Not Necessarily a Thing… Maybe Knee-High Croc Boots…

Balenciaga has teamed with Crocs, for a new collaboration… It features a stiletto clog. That’s right. It’s a high-heeled croc, which looks like it’s got a black, plastic pedestal, coming down, right out of the center of the heel of the plastic shoe.
The collection was unveiled Sunday, by high-end designer, Balenciaga. Not only did it showcase “stiletto Crocs,” but it also featured knee-high Croc boots.
This is the second time Balenciaga has worked with Crocs on a collection. The first collection featured an $850 platform clog – which sold out, even before the shoe had a chance to debut in stores.
However, the internet disagrees about the new durable shoe. Some write, “Wow.” Others are like, “Oh No!” After the Balenciaga Crocs 2.0 were revealed, the internet was instantly not happy with the collaboration. Others are intrigued by the shoe and are seriously thinking about adding the shoe to their collection.