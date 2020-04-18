Steve Perry Entertains Isolated Fans with Cover of Beach Boys’ ‘In My Room’
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: 2017 inductee Steve Perry of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has used some of his time while under stay-at-home orders to cover an appropriate Beach Boys classic.
In a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday, Perry performs an a cappella version of “In My Room,” which he appears to sing … well, in his room… “When I was a teenager, in my room, this song gave me comfort.”
An onscreen title reads, prior to the performance, “Stay safe, Steve.”
In one day, the “Open Arms” singer’s clip had amassed more than 50,000 views.
How would you say Perry’s voice is holding up at 71-years-old? Check out the video from Rolling Stone, HERE.