Stephen Colbert and James Corden to returning to the studio
Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like Stephen Colbert and James Corden will be following Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon’s lead and moving their respective CBS late night shows back into the studio, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Both hosts have been taping their shows remotely since the COVID-19 outbreak –Colbert’s Late Show coming from his house, with his family serving as his production crew, and Corden’s Late Late Show originating from his garage, joined virtually by his co-host and band leader Reggie Watts.
However, it’s not clear whether Colbert and Corden will be returning to their respective studios at CBS Studios lot in West Hollywood and The Ed Sullivan Theater in New York.
Colbert, who’s currently on vacation, reportedly hinted as much, joking that he “won’t be in the Ed Sullivan Theater,” but “also won’t be sleeping where I work.”
Fallon returned to his digs at 30 Rockefeller Plaza back on July 13, joined by his house band The Roots, and a trimmed-down production crew that all remain socially distanced. There’s audience and Fallon still conducts his interviews via video chat.
By George Costantino
