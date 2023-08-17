98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Step into the writing room with Ashley McBryde

August 17, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Ever wondered what it’s like to write a song with Ashley McBryde? You’re in luck.

Ashley’s released a new episode of her Made For This Series on YouTube. In this episode, the singer offers budding songwriters songwriting tips and takes fans into the writing room as she and her songwriter buddies craft a song together.

“I write songs to stay alive. At some point, it was a survival mechanism in our young lives and in our adult lives,” Ashley reflects in an interview. “Because it’s writing songs for some reason is the creative way that we make sense of the world we live in.”

You can watch this episode in full on YouTube now. 

Ashley’s new album, The Devil I Know, arrives September 8 and is available for preorder now. Its lead single, “Light On In The Kitchen,” is #24 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...

Recent Posts