FGLs Brian Kelley Stayed Active During Quarantine!
Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley admits that he had to get a little inventive with his physical exercise in 2020…
“You know, iv’e tried just about everything under the sun this year with this quarantine and pandemic of the year. I was throwing baseball, getting my arm in shape for a while there. And I still throw here and there but I was getting pretty serious on it. And then, you know, working in the yard, and just doing everything under the sun in between doing FGL stuff, shooting up there doing little tapings and just stuff like that. Trying to stay physically healthy too, and bike ride, trail rides and all that stuff”