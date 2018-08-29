Stay safe this weekend with these AAA Travel Tips for Labor Day Weekend

AAA estimates 1 out of 4 families will be traveling this Labor Day Weekend. If you are leaving town in your car, AAA suggests you check your vehicle to save you headaches on the road. Inspect your tires, oil and battery before you head out. Have an emergency kit with a flash light and jumper cables in the car with you just in case. AAA also suggests you plan your trip ahead of time to maximize the short time you’ll have at your destination. Oh, by the way, pack snacks and leave time in for rest stops to stretch and for bathroom breaks. Are you driving anywhere for Labor Day? Do you have a pre-trip checklist you go by?