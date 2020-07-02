      Weather Alert

Stay out of the ER: Fireworks and Hand Sanitizer Don’t Mix

Jul 2, 2020 @ 11:57am

As you plan your 4th of July celebrations, keep this news in mind:  Fireworks and hand sanitizer are a dangerous combination.

While you may have been in the habit of using hand sanitizer over the last few months, remember that it is made up of alcohol.  Alcohol is extremely flammable. 

The National Safety Council advises that you leave firework displays to the professionals. If you do desire to shoot any fireworks, keep hand sanitizer far away from any place where you will be lighting a fuse.

