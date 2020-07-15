Static-X premieres video for new song “Bring You Down”
Credit: Jeremy SafferStatic-X has premiered the video for “Bring You Down,” a track off the band’s new album, Project Regeneration, Vol. 1.
The clip features the Los Angeles rockers delivering a performance of the tune as bolts of electricity fly from their instruments, intercut with archival footage of late frontman Wayne Static. You can now watch it streaming on YouTube.
Project Regeneration, Vol. 1, which dropped last Friday, features the reunited original Static-X lineup — bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay — playing alongside the final vocal recordings Static left behind prior to his death in 2014.
Last summer, Static-X launched a tour in memory of Static and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the group’s 1999 debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip. Lead vocals were handled by a masked, unidentified singer referred to as Xer0.
By Josh Johnson
