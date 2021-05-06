Stateville Correctional Officer Arrested for Aggravated Battery
The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Correctional Officer from the Stateville Correction Center. 40-year-old Chris Koziol has been charged with once count of Aggravated Battery. On Oct. 5, 2020, State Police was notified by the Illinois Department of Corrections of an allegation of Aggravated Battery against Koziol.
On May 5, 2021, the Will County State’s Attorney’s office approved one count of Aggravated Battery. On May 6, 2021, Koziol was taken into custody at the Stateville Correctional Center without incident. Koziol remains in custody on a $50,000 bond from the Will County Adult Detention Facility.