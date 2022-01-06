State’s Attorney Glasgow Announces Joliet Man Found Guilty of Resisting a Peace Officer

Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow has announced that a jury yesterday found 62-year-old Gregory Martin of Joliet guilty of Resisting a Peace Officer, a Class A Misdemeanor, in 2020. Sentencing is scheduled for February 7, 2022, before Associate Judge Brian Barrett who presided over the trial.
The incident occurred on July 5, 2020, when Joliet police responded to an alleged domestic dispute at Martin’s residence. When police arrived, Martin’s pregnant granddaughter was lying on the ground in pain. An ambulance was called, and while officers waited for an ambulance to arrive, Martin attempted to pull his granddaughter up by both arms and remove her from his home. At that point, one of the officers attempted to place Martin into handcuffs. He refused to cooperate, and was ordered to stop resisting as he threw his weight forward and yelled at officers to “get the F*** out.” He was brought outside, and continued to resist until the officers ultimately were able to handcuff him.
“In Will County, we will not tolerate threats to our police officers who are simply trying to do their jobs of protecting the public,” Glasgow said. “Members of our law enforcement community put their lives on the line every day, and it is incumbent on us to do everything we can to protect them.”
Glasgow commended Assistant State’s Attorneys Caroline Blair and Jaclyn Sweeney for their dedication and commitment to justice in this matter.