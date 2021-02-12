State Task Force Calling For Harsher Penalties For Distracted Drivers In Illinois
The Illinois State Police is releasing data and recommendations courtesy of the recently-formed Move Over Task Force. In 2019, Governor J.B. Pritzker formed the special task force to help reduce highway crashes involving emergency vehicles along the sides of state highways. Their recommendations include increased penalties for distracted driving, more support of the federal version of the move over law, better technology for first responders to help keep them safe along state roadways, and more. In 2019, two Illinois State Police troopers were killed in separate roadside crashes, thus prompting the state’s task force.