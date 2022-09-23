State Supreme Court Rejects Ex-Senators Lawsuit Over Back Pay

The Illinois Supreme Court is rejecting a lawsuit filed by two former Democratic state senators over back pay. Michael Noland of Elgin and James Clayborne of Belleville sued over claims they were entitled to receive back pay for raises they voted to reject. Both argued that the pay reduction measures they voted for violated the Illinois Constitution. The Supreme Court ruled that Noland and Clayborne can’t challenge the reductions in their salaries during their previous terms in office because they voted for them.