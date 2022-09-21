98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

State Sen. Emil Jones Facing Federal Bribery Charges

September 21, 2022 1:15PM CDT
Share
State Sen. Emil Jones Facing Federal Bribery Charges

State Senator Emil Jones the third is facing federal bribery charges.  The charges stem from allegations that the Chicago Democrat took money from a red-light camera company executive to kill legislation requiring traffic studies for automated camera systems.  He is also accused of lying to federal agents about the matter.  Jones is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Junior.  He is the latest politician to be charged in the sweeping federal investigation centered on red-light cameras installed by SafeSpeed.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Double Your Closet Space - for Free
4

Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
5

Remembering Faces and Names Can Be Improved While You Sleep

Recent Posts