State of Illinois Sponsoring Free COVID-19 Tests In Romeoville This Saturday
The State of Illinois is sponsoring a community drive-through and walk up test site in Romeoville this Saturday, September 26th.
Where: Village of Romeoville, 1050 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville
Testing hours: 9am – 5pm but anyone in line at 5pm will be tested.
Simple nasal swabs will be used. You will be called with results within 4-7 days.
No cost for testing.
Bring your insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance.
Anyone can get tested!
You don’t have to have symptoms or be sick.