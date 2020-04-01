State of Illinois Announces 42 More Deaths From Coronavirus
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that there are 986 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at a total of 6,980 cases in 56 counties. The IDPH also announced 42 new deaths. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 141 individuals. Will County currently has 323 confirmed cases with nine deaths.
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.