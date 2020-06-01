State Of Emergency Declared In Joliet
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has declared a third Local State of Emergency for the City of Joliet beginning Monday, June 1 and effective until further notice. The emergency is related to civil disturbance, specifically multiple acts of vandalism and violence within the City of Joliet on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
During the current Local State of Emergency and as a precaution, the Mayor has announced the following measures will take place:
- A City-wide curfew is imposed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. with exceptions for those traveling to and from work, seeking medical care or fleeing from dangerous circumstances; law enforcement, members of the news media and federal, state or local public officials conducting necessary work.
- Cancellation of the City Pre-Council meeting scheduling for Monday, June 1, 2020. (1340-WJOL NEWS)