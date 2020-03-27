State Makes Improvements To Unemployment Filing Process
The state of Illinois is making improvements to the unemployment filing process. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday that changes are being made to help people through the process. Unemployment claims have jumped 14-hundred-percent in the past week, reaching 115-thousand. Pritzker says the state employment website hardware has been upgraded to meet the increased traffic and that people have been added to the call center with extended hours to respond to high demand.