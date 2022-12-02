State Legislators And Advocates Call For More Ammo To Fight Fentanyl-Related Deaths

Illinois lawmakers and advocates want more effort in combating the increasing number of fentanyl-related deaths. The group discussed the need for more awareness of how deadly the drug is. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin and morphine. Others mentioned Narcan, which can counteract an overdose, needs to be more readily available. There is a need for more primary doctors and substance abuse specialists to work together to help patients battling addiction.