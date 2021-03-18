State Lawmakers Consider How To Spend COVID-19 Relief Funds
Illinois lawmakers are considering how to spend the latest round of COVID-19 relief funds. Aides to Comptroller Susana Mendoza say her office plans to use the seven-point-five-billion to pay down old debts or repay money the state borrowed from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The state owes nearly three-billion to the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Fund and has nearly five-point-five-billion in unpaid bills. Senate Majority Leader Bill Cunningham says the General Assembly has the authority to decide appropriations. A spokeswoman for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration says his budget office had broad discretion over how to use the federal funds.