      Weather Alert

State Health Officials Encourage Public To Continue Safety Measures Despite Reduced Restrictions

Jan 20, 2021 @ 1:01pm

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to continue following safety precautions as parts of the state move into reduced levels of COVID -19 mitigations. State Health Chief Doctor Ngozi Ezike says everyone still needs to socially distance and wear a mask. For information about what level your region is under go to the state Department of Health’s website, dph-dot-illinois-dot-gov.

Popular Posts
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
Brett Young Wants Fans To Join Him On The 'BY40 Challenge'
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Are the Most Important Things to Have in Common with Your Partner
Best-Worst States to Raise a Family, Where Does Illinois Rank?
Oscar Mayer Hiring 'Hotdoggers' To Drive Wienermobile