State Health Officials Encourage Public To Continue Safety Measures Despite Reduced Restrictions
The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to continue following safety precautions as parts of the state move into reduced levels of COVID -19 mitigations. State Health Chief Doctor Ngozi Ezike says everyone still needs to socially distance and wear a mask. For information about what level your region is under go to the state Department of Health’s website, dph-dot-illinois-dot-gov.