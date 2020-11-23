      Weather Alert

State Fire Officials Offer Tips On Cooking Safety

Nov 23, 2020 @ 12:21pm

The Illinois State fire marshal’s office is warning about the dangers of cooking fires this Thanksgiving.  Spokesperson JC Fultz says while everyone is focusing on protecting themselves from COVID-19, families need to also remember oven safety.  He added that turkey fryers should only be used outdoors and put out a reminder not to overfill the fryer with oil.  Thanksgiving is the number one day for fires involving home cooking equipment, with four times as many as usually reported each year.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Free Covid Testing Information For Will County & Surrounding Areas
Free Joliet Covid Testing Site Moved Because of Traffic Safety
You Can Get a Rebate for your Whole Thanksgiving Dinner From Walmart... and Ibotta...
Garth Brooks To Host Show Today @ 9am on WCCQ